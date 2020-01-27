Porsche is about to air its first Super Bowl spot in 23 years and while the star of the ad, titled “The Heist,” is the Taycan electric sedan, the brief appearance of another car will be more exciting to many readers.

As first spotted by Motor1, it appears that the new 911 GT3 based on the 992 generation of the Porsche 911 is shown at 44 seconds into the short clip, perhaps pointing to a reveal coinciding with the Big Game. The new GT3 is due for a reveal early this year so the timing of the appearance isn't a huge shock.

The car's badge is never shown but the wheels are similar to those featured on some of the prototypes for the new GT3. They're racing-style center-lock wheels the type normally used on the GT3. There's also no missing the huge rear wing which is also a staple of the track-focused GT3. Interestingly, we could see the baby blue paint shown in the ad turn up as the hero color for the new GT3 as well.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The new GT3 should follow a similar formula to its predecessor. This means a naturally aspirated flat-6, a dual-clutch transmission (a manual will likely be reserved for the GT3 Touring also in the works), and rear-wheel drive. Buyers after turbocharged power and all-wheel drive can look forward to the new 911 Turbo due about the same time as the GT3.

The engine of the new GT3 is expected to be the same unit fitted to the 911 Speedster launched last year as a sendoff for the 991-generation 911. The engine is a 4.0-liter flat-6 that delivers 502 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque and revs to 9,000 rpm. Compared to the previous GT3's 4.0-liter flat-6, the new unit has benefited from individual throttle bodies for sharper acceleration and higher fuel-injection pressure. The new engine's power and torque figures are also marginally higher than in the previous unit.

Super Bowl LIV, which will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs, is scheduled for February 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.