The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is nearing the midway point in its life cycle and an updated version will be introduced shortly to keep the car looking and feeling fresh against the newer competition. The update will bring revised styling, improved efficiency and more tech.

Cadillac has given us our first look at its redesigned Escalade, though only a smidgen. What we do see is the face of the vehicle which looks to take on the more modern design featured on other recent Cadillac introductions like the XT6 crossover and CT4 and CT5 sedans.

Porsche has also provided an early look at an upcoming model, in this case the new 911 GT3. The car makes a brief appearance in Porsche's spot for Super Bowl LIV, perhaps pointing to a reveal coinciding with the Big Game.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class preview

Face of 2021 Cadillac Escalade shown in latest teaser

Did Porsche just show the new 911 GT3 in its Super Bowl LIV spot?

2020 Jeep Gladiator vs. 2020 Ford Ranger: Compare Trucks

FCA's Uconnect 5 debuts with wireless Apple CarPlay, Alexa, user profiles

Norway cracks down: Is “self-charging” a misleading way to pitch hybrids?

500-horsepower Griffith sports car from reborn TVR delayed

2020 Lexus UX review

Lucid Air exports to Europe to commence in late 2021

Survey: Owning an electric car will cure range anxiety, other concerns about EVs