Porsche only last spring was launching the last member of the 991-generation 911, the Speedster, but the automaker is already deep into development of new variants for the car's successor, the 992.

The latest spy shots and video show a tester for the new 911 GT3. There's also a new 911 Targa and 911 Turbo in the works.

We know this latest prototype is for the GT3 because of signature elements like the dual exhaust tips mounted at the center of the rear fascia, plus the center-lock wheels and huge carbon-ceramic brake rotors. The prototype also features the 992 generation's sexy wide body.

We can also see that the front fascia sports larger intakes to those on the entry-level Carrera. And at the rear is an oversized rear wing that should feature a more refined design on the production model.

The current GT3 makes do with a 4.0-liter flat-6 that delivers 500 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque and willingly revs to a heady 9,000-rpm redline, and we expect a similar setup to carry over to the new model.

While there have been rumors Porsche may switch to turbocharged power to boost performance of the track-focused 911 variant, we know the GT3 will feature a naturally aspirated engine. In fact, it will be a new 4.0-liter flat-6 that made its debut in the aforementioned Speedster.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The sole transmission should be an 8-speed dual-clutch unit, though Porsche may appease manual fans by making a stick shift available at some point in the successor to the current GT3 Touring which features a 6-speed manual.

Also available at some point will be a new GT3 Cup racing variant and a hardcore GT3 RS.

The GT3 should make an appearance in early 2020 before arriving in showrooms later that year as a 2021 model. A debut at the Geneva International Motor Show next March is a strong possibility.