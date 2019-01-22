2020 Porsche 911 S and 4S first drive review: Unflappable by design





Valencia, Spain may hug the Mediterranean coast, but this morning it’s a chillier than normal 45 degrees and the massive tires on the 2020 Porsche 911 have gone stiff in the crisp air. That’s no good when the next thing they’ll do is scrabble for grip during track laps that could reach 150 mph.

I walk around pitlane and inspect the tires before I check in for laps. Confirmed: The front tires are 20-inchers. The rears are 21s. It’s one thing Porsche has done to nudge the 911 ahead, in small steps, to be the best 911 yet.

“It helps us a lot when we enlarge the diameter of the rear wheels,” August Achleitner, vice president of the 911 and 718 product lines, tells me at Circuit Ricardo Tormo outside of Valencia.

He’s called Mr. 911 for a reason. Achleitner has led the 911 program since 2001. He knows staggered tires can generate useful extra stick. What Mr. 911 says goes. The wheel diameters are upsized front to back.

As I’ll soon find out, it works.

Incremental improvements to an icon

The larger-diameter rear wheel is a time-honored trick, one Porsche already performs with the treads on its 911 GT3 and GT2 RS cars. Achleitner says the larger diameter came late in the development process, then explains how it affects the car’s character and many of the car’s other changes.

With less flex in the tire sidewalls, the benefits include improved turn-in response and more neutral and controllable handling.

But the taller rear wheels also lift the body up higher in the rear, so the whole design needed to change. The larger wheels and tires add weight, which Porsche countered with revised suspension tuning and a lighter body.

The body now uses just 30 percent steel (down from 63 percent) and far more aluminum to save 26 pounds. And yet the new structure is 5 percent stiffer in both bending and torsional rigidity than before. However, additional equipment and structural reinforcements to accommodate a future hybrid model account for an extra 163 pounds overall for the S model, slightly less for the 4S.

While the wheelbase is unchanged at 96.5 inches, the 911 grew longer front and rear by a total of eight-tenths of an inch. The extra space at the rear leaves room for the hybrid system that could come in 2022 or later.

The larger wheels led Porsche engineers to widen the rear track by 1.5 inches on the S model to match the 4S’s track—all S models are now wide-body cars—and widen the front track by 1.8 inches. They also widened the front tires by 10 mm. Those changes improve traction and lateral stability.

Other notable changes? Porsche quickened the steering ratio 11 percent to 15.0:1 (6 percent to 14.1:1 with the available rear-axle steering), developed new hardware and software for the adaptive adjustable dampers to improve both comfort and sportiness, and added a new Wet mode that adjusts vehicle systems to make the 911 safer to drive on low-friction surfaces

Oh, and power. The 911 S models tap an updated twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-6 that now makes 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque. More on that later.

Track athlete

Through the luck of the draw I’m first up on the 2.4-mile road course. I’m nervous that the cold Pirelli P Zero summer tires will give up grip rather easily in the brisk weather. Instead, I find that the 911 has tenacious grip and unflappable stability. Porsche’s chassis changes make what was a great car even better for 2020, though incrementally.

From the 14-way power sport seat, this 911 4S feels like an arrowhead shooting forward. That wide rear end does the hard work of downloading all that power, applying most of it to the ground (between 25 and 33 percent goes to the front axle when needed), and rocketing the car to the next turn.