Porsche's "Mr. 911" is moving on and the newest sports car will be his swan song





2020 Porsche 911, 2018 LA Auto Show

There are many Porsche purists out there but just one "Mr. 911" as far as the automaker is concerned.

Porsche announced Tuesday at the 2020 Porsche 911's debut that August Achleitner will move on from the iconic sports car—just as the company reveals his final act.

Many will recognize the head engineer for the Porsche 911's work, he's been behind three generations of the legendary "everyday supercar." Achleitner's first 911 was the 997, produced from 2004 until 2012. His second act debuted as the current 991-generation 911. The 992-generation 911 is his final contribution.

2019 Porsche 911 teaser with chief engineer August Achleitner

And his final 911 is a fitting take on the formula that has made the sports car an enormous success over decades. The 2020 911 Carrera S builds upon the 991-generation car with a more powerful turbocharged flat-6 engine that makes 443 horsepower, up 23 hp over the current car. His guidance has also ensured the same basic shape hasn't strayed too far from the original 911's well-known shape. Meanwhile, the 992 911 includes a few small nods to yesteryear in the "911" badge on the rear and a flat dashboard complete with recessed gauges recalls 911s of the 1970s.

August Achleitner, retiring Porsche 911 chief engineer

We know the current 991-generation 911 drives well, and we can thank Achleitner for that, too. The car ushered in only the third entirely new platform for the nameplate since its inception. Until then, the 996 launched in 1999 was the second platform, which the 997 used. The 992 should refine and make the best of the architecture in typical Porsche fashion.

Porsche said it will discuss Achleitner's future in greater detail Friday, but for now, the German brand said the 992 is Mr. 911's final piece.

We expect it to sing a familiar and exciting tune.

