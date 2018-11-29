Nismo Heritage Parts expands to include R33, R34 Skyline GT-R





Nissan's Nismo division recognized a desire for factory replacement parts and last year began to offer Nismo Heritage Parts for the R32 Skyline GT-R.

On Thursday, the division expanded to include the R33 and R34 Skyline GT-R models.

The parts are a collaborative effort between Nissan, Nissan Motorsports and Autech. The companies have spent years studying the resupply and remanufacturing efforts needed to provide not only major components for the Skyline GT-R, but more obscure components, too. We're talking about power window switches, bumper reinforcements, and a door window regulator. Typically, those kinds of parts are tough to come by in good condition.

Nismo Heritage Parts for the R33 and R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R

Thursday's announcement adds a catalog of R33 and R34 parts for the exterior, powertrain, electrical systems, and other mechanical components to the Nismo Heritage Parts collection. The parts join a roster of 80 previously announced components for the R32 GT-R, which were added in 2017. The collection also includes a few extra R32 parts for a total of 160 components available for the three generations of the Japanese sports car.

Of course, the R33 and R34 parts are meant for global owners, as neither model is legal in the United States. We've only just tasted the sweet forbidden fruit that is the Skyline GT-R when the R32 came of age for legal importation in 2014. But, in just over a year, the first R33 models will be legal per the 25-year rule. Nissan began production of the R33 Skyline GT-R in 1995, which makes 2020 a long-awaited date for enthusiasts.

Nissan said the Nismo Heritage Parts collection will continue to expand as it receives input from the GT-R community over sought-after components. Enthusiasts will be able to see the full roster of parts available for the classic sports cars at the Nismo Festival to be held this weekend at Fuji Speedway.