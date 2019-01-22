Superformance may stuff Shelby GT500's supercharged V-8 in production GR-1

Jan 22, 2019

Ford GR-1 Concept

Ford GR-1 Concept

Earlier this month, we rejoiced as Superformance said it obtained official licensing rights from Ford to produce the 2004 Shelby GR-1 concept. Now, we have potential new details on one version of the production car's powertrain.

According to a report from Robb Report last Wednesday, Superformance CEO Lance Stander hinted the production GR-1 could share the 2020 Shelby GT500's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine. The original concept car featured a V-10 engine, but Ford doesn't produce a V-10. So, the GR-1 should, naturally, get the next best thing.

2004 Ford Shelby GR-1 concept

2004 Ford Shelby GR-1 concept

Stander didn't confirm the use of the Shelby GT500's engine, but laughed and said the presumption was "on the right track." If the production GR-1 does sport the Shelby GT500's blown V-8, expect more than 700 horsepower. Ford hasn't shared how much power the engine will make, but continues to tease with the 700-plus hp line.

The CEO did confirm the car will feature the GT500's 7-speed Tremac dual-clutch automatic transmission, which coincidentally, may be the same transmission General Motors will plop into its mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette. Unlike the Shelby GT500 or mid-engine Corvette, Superformance plans to offer a manual transmission option.

Ford Shelby GR-1 Concept Platform Model

Ford Shelby GR-1 Concept Platform Model

Aside from the internal-combustion engine speculation, Stander previously said there are also plans for a battery-electric version. The company's goal is to produce a Shelby that can sprint from 0-60 mph in just 2.0 seconds. It's unclear if that's the ballpark figure for the gasoline-powered or electric variant of the GR-1, though.

The Shelby GR-1 will come to life thanks to the 2015 Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act, which still needs to be finalized and allows a boutique company like Superformance to build up to 325 cars. When production starts, Stander has said his company plans to build 100 or 200 special-edition cars with aluminum bodies. To further honor the 2004 concept, buyers will have the option of polished aluminum to mimic the show car.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Karma Revero spy shots 2020 Karma Revero spy shots
2020 Porsche 911 S and 4S first drive review: Unflappable by design 2020 Porsche 911 S and 4S first drive review: Unflappable by design
Aston Martin and Tag Heuer collaborate on bespoke DBS Superleggera Aston Martin and Tag Heuer collaborate on bespoke DBS Superleggera
2021 Audi S4 Avant spy shots 2021 Audi S4 Avant spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2019 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.