First details on the next Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS at the Nürburgring

Sleep easy, GT3 RS fans. Porsche has no plans to muck around with the winning formula carved out by previous generations of the track-honed marvel.

Speaking with Wheels magazine (via Which Car) in an interview published Wednesday, soon-to-be-retired Porsche 911 engineer August Achleitner mentioned a few details about the planned GT3 RS version of the new 992 911.

Specifically, he mentioned that the powertrain will be an evolution of the current GT3 RS's 4.0-liter flat-6, though perhaps with a few additional CCs of capacity. However, he said the final capacity will still likely be rounded down to 4.0 liters.

The current GT3 RS has 520 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers should rise slightly, but don't expect any turbocharging. Rather than brute power, Porsche is expected to focus on aerodynamics, namely downforce, to improve track times. The current GT3 RS is already one of the fastest cars around the Nürburgring, with its official time coming in at 6:56.4.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S, Valencia, Spain, January 2019

Interestingly, the new GT3 RS is expected to keep the current model's 7-speed dual-clutch transmission instead of going with the 8-speed unit that arrived in the 992 911 Carrera S. This is to help keep weight down, as the older transmission is lighter. Further weight savings are expected to come with the addition of a magnesium roof and various carbon fiber components.

A final change, Achleitner hinted at, are new alerts that can be presented to the driver via the 992 911's new digital instrument cluster. This is expected to include information useful for the driver on track days.

The new GT3 RS is still a couple of years out, though. First we'll see a new GT3, prototypes for which are already out and about.