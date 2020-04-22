Porsche looks to be already testing a Touring Package for its yet-to-be-revealed 992-generation 911 GT3.

New spy shots and video show a prototype that resembles earlier testers for the new GT3 but without the huge rear wing. The prototype seen here instead features the same rear wing found on the regular 911 Carrera models.

Porsche introduced the Touring Package on the previous-generation GT3 for 2018. It essentially swapped the GT3's fixed rear wing for a more discreet unit, and also swapped the dual-clutch transmission normally fitted to the GT3 with a traditional manual, in this case a 6-speed.

The Touring Package also removed the GT3's rear seat. We can't quite see into the cabin of the prototype so can't say if this feature will be repeated, though it's likely.

All the other GT3 elements remained, however. We're talking a high-revving naturally aspirated engine, center-lock wheels and huge carbon-ceramic brake rotors. All those elements should also feature in the new GT3, and thus also the new Touring Package.

The engine in the new GT3 is expected to be the same unit fitted to the 911 Speedster launched last year as a sendoff for the previous-generation 911. The engine is a 4.0-liter flat-6 that delivers 502 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque and revs to 9,000 rpm. Compared to the previous GT3's 4.0-liter flat-6, the new unit has benefited from individual throttle bodies for sharper acceleration and higher fuel-injection pressure. The new engine's power and torque figures are also marginally higher than in the unit it replaces.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We currently expect the new GT3 to bow in late 2020 as a 2021 model. Considering Porsche is already testing what appears to be the car's Touring Package, the two could be introduced simultaneously.

Note, Porsche recently launched a similar Touring package for the 718 Boxster and Cayman using elements from the more hardcore Spyder and GT4 variants. Key among the upgrades was a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-6.