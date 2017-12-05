Porsche added 911 GT3 Touring package as reaction to 911 R flippers

Dec 5, 2017
Follow Jeff

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package

If you've purchased a Porsche 911 R, consider yourself lucky, and not just because you own a fantastic version of an already wonderful car. No, consider yourself lucky because you're clearly stupidly wealthy. Heck, you could've become even wealthier just by flipping your 911 R. That's because people are willing to pay outrageous sums of money to acquire this low-volume "purist" Porsche. Well, they were for a while, at least.

Porsche isn't pleased with the insane prices that car flippers were seeing for the 911 R on the secondary market. Thus, the German automaker introduced the 911 GT3 Touring package, which is quite similar to the 911 R with a few minor changes. It's also not a limited-run car, so the speculation shouldn't run rampant.

CHECK OUT: Ford sues John Cena for flipping 2017 GT early

According to Road & Track, the 911 R and GT3 Touring package differ a bit in their body construction. The 911 R gets carbon fiber for its fenders and magnesium for the roof. The GT3 doesn't benefit from the same added lightness, but it does feature the same 500 horsepower flax-6 engine sitting out back, as well as the manual transmission. It lacks a rear seat, has the automatic rear spoiler from other 911s instead of the GT3's rear wing, and comes with Porsche's Track Precision app. Basically, it's a lightweight, high-power, high-revving, manual-transmission 911 that isn't a limited edition model.

Porsche created the GT3 Touring Package as a not-so-subtle middle finger to those who wish to purchase a Porsche simply for investment purposes. The team at Porsche believes that the 911 is a car that should be driven and enjoyed, not stuck in a garage waiting for its pricetag to skyrocket. 

Additionally, not everyone needs the look-at-me aero bits you'll find on a non-Touring package GT3. This version here, then, is the perfect middle ground for someone looking to have a tremendously capable machine that can still slink through traffic without receiving too much attention.

And the second owner won't need to fork over seven figures for the experience.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video 2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video
Porsche added 911 GT3 Touring package as reaction to 911 R flippers Porsche added 911 GT3 Touring package as reaction to 911 R flippers
2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 actually wasn't planned 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 actually wasn't planned
2018 Jaguar F-Type first drive review: fulfilling the mission 2018 Jaguar F-Type first drive review: fulfilling the mission
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.