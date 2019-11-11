Porsche has a new 911 on its hands, the 992 generation, and this means we'll soon see new versions of favorites like the Turbo and GT3.

The new Turbo will be first out of the gate, with a launch to take place by spring of 2020, and once again there will be both coupe and convertible body styles.

Car and Driver was recently invited for a ride in a prototype and came away with a few concrete details.

The powertrain will be a twin-turbocharged flat-6, as is the case for the car's predecessors, and the engine will be mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system. For the new Turbo S, peak output will register at 641 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, or thereabouts as Porsche is still working on final calibrations. Those numbers compare with 580 hp and 553 lb-ft for the outgoing Turbo S.

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The extra power compensates for a 110-pound weight gain, helping the new Turbo S to sprint to 60 mph 0.1 seconds quicker than its predecessor which needs 2.6 seconds to achieve the feat. The top speed will be around 205 mph.

Also confirmed for the new Turbo S are carbon-ceramic brake rotors with 10-piston calipers up front, staggered wheels measuring 20 inches across up front and 21 at the rear, and 2.1 inches of extra width compared to the Carrera models.

As for the new Turbo, Car and Driver has previously reported that output will be higher than in the old Turbo S. This suggests the new Turbo could come with close to 600 hp.

Eventually, the Turbo S will be electrified to the tune of 700 hp, though this isn't expected to happen until the updated 992.2 is introduced around 2023. Yes, Porsche is working on a hybrid 911 and the Turbo S is a good starting point. It fits with Porsche’s top-down strategy for electrification, which has seen a hybrid powertrain used for the range-topping Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.