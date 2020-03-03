BMW is working on a new generation of its 4-Series and this time around a battery-electric car called the i4 will fill in for the 4-Series Gran Coupe.

The i4 is still a year away from launch but BMW on Tuesday previewed the design of the fastback sedan with the Concept i4.

The Concept i4 is actually the second concept to preview the i4 as the i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled in 2017 was also a precursor to the planned production model. The Concept i4 more closely resembles the production i4 than the earlier i Vision Dynamics, and some of the lines will also filter across to gasoline versions of the redesigned 4-Series—including the tall grille.

One interesting element of the Concept i4 that isn't yet confirmed production is the sound it makes. BMW teamed up with Hans Zimmer, famous for his numerous film scores, to compose a distinct sound for the concept. The sound is meant to fill in for the lack of engine noise and varies depending on the selected drive mode, i.e. more hushed during the normal mode and more intense when the concept is switched into a sport setting.

The production i4 is confirmed to be coming with an 80-kilowatt-hour battery and range of 373 miles, likely in a flagship grade. The range figure is based on the more lenient WLTP cycle used overseas but should still come in higher than 300 miles when measured by the EPA. This will make it competitive with potential rivals such as the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

The battery is BMW's fifth-generation design, which is more compact on a per kwh basis than BMW's earlier batteries, though it will still be a hefty thing at about 1,212 pounds in the i4. The latest battery is also able to accept a 150-kilowatt fast charge that BMW has said will charge to 80 percent in about 35 minutes.

2022 BMW i4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 BMW i4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 BMW i4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A powertrain likely consisting of an electric motor at each axle will deliver a peak 523 horsepower in the i4, or enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in under four seconds. That's likely more power than what the future M4 will have by the way. The top speed of the i4 will be limited but will still come in higher than 124 mph, BMW said.

While the i4 won't arrive until 2021, the first members of BMW's redesigned 4-Series range will start appearing later this year.

Note, the i4 won't be the first electric version of a core BMW model. That honor goes to the iX3 based on the X3 SUV, which debuts later this year.