Ford Focus spied, McLaren Senna revealed, VW Jetta prototype tested: Today’s Car News

2018 Chevrolet Camaro preview Muscle Cars
16 minutes ago
BMW M8 GTE seen testing at Daytona Motorsports
2 hours ago
McLaren SennaEnlarge Photo
The next generation of Ford’s Focus Sedan has been spotted, and the car is almost completely devoid of camouflage gear. That means the reveal must be coming up very soon.
McLaren over the weekend showed the latest addition to its flagship Ultimate Series range. The car is called the Senna, and it’s a bare-knuckled track car that you can also drive on the streets.
Volkswagen will finally renew its aging Jetta next year. We’ve just spent some time with a prototype and so far are quite pleased with what we’ve experienced.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
