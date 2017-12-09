Jaguar F-Type, Lamborghini Urus, Yamaha robot rider: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Jaguar F-Type Enlarge Photo

Jaguar’s F-Type has just been updated and this week we brought you a first drive review. The updated version of the sultry British sports car has a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 as its base option, and it’s a motor that certainly shouldn’t be overlooked.

2019 Volvo XC40 First Drive Enlarge Photo

Another vehicle we tested was the Volvo XC40. It’s not only one of the best-looking vehicles in the segment, it also has decent handling and plenty of poke. The competition should be worried.

Lamborghini Urus scale model design proposal Enlarge Photo

Lamborghini this week revealed its new Urus SUV. It’s got an aggressive design that ensures it’s instantly recognizable as a Lambo, and thankfully it’s also got the performance to back up those looks. We also talked to the folks at Lambo that helped shaped the design.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover P400e PHEV Enlarge Photo

Land Rover’s Range Rover and Range Rover Sport receive plug-in hybrid options for 2019. This week we tested the Range Rover plug-in, and despite the vehicle featuring a humble 4-cylinder it still meets our high expectations for the brand.

Yamaha self-driving motorcycle, Motobot Enlarge Photo

The concept of an autonomous car is now quite familiar. But what about an autonomous motorcycle? At next month’s 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, Yamaha will show off a bike with a robot rider. It’s certainly creepy.

2020 Porsche ‘Mission E’ electric sedan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The production version of Porsche’s Mission E concept from 2015 was spotted again this week. The electric sport sedan is due on sale in 2019 and should have a range of 300 miles and charging time as little as 15 minutes.

2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Another vehicle we spied was the BMW 8-Series. Yes, BMW is bringing back the flagship coupe, and judging by the latest spy shots the car is almost ready for its reveal. The standard 8-Series is a large, luxurious coupe but there will also be a convertible body style and high-performance M8 variant, too.

Teaser for Rimac electric supercar debuting at 2018 Geneva motor show Enlarge Photo

Croatia’s Rimac this week released the first photo of its follow-up to the Concept_One. There’s a family resemblance between the two electric supercars, though the new model will be wilder in almost every conceivable way.