Rimac's next electric supercar teased ahead of 2018 Geneva motor show





Teaser for Rimac electric supercar debuting at 2018 Geneva motor show Enlarge Photo

Croatia’s Rimac on Friday released a teaser for its follow-up to the Concept_One electric supercar and confirmed a debut for next March’s 2018 Geneva motor show.

Even in this shrouded image, the family resemblance with the Concept_One is evident, though the new car will be wilder in almost every conceivable way.

Performance will be up on the Concept_One, a car whose 4-motor electric powertrain provides 1,088 horsepower, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 220 mph. Meanwhile, the quoted range for the Concept_One is 217 miles, made possible by a 90-kilowatt-hour battery.

Rimac Concept_One Enlarge Photo

Don’t be surprised if the new car meets some of the numbers proposed for the 2020 Tesla Roadster. In case you’ve forgotten, Tesla touts a 1.9-second 0-60 mph time and a top speed of more than 250 mph for the reborn Roadster. The Tesla also has a claimed highway range of 620 miles.

It's worth noting Tesla also placed a $200,000 price tag on the new Roadster, while the next Rimac supercar will be quite a bit more expensive. The Concept_One rang in at $980,000, and the next car will be even more expensive. This is because it’s expected to be comfier and more luxury-oriented.

In preparation for the new car, Rimac will open five more retailers in the United States. The new retailers will join Manhattan Motorcars, which currently represents Rimac's only U.S. sales channel.

2020 Tesla Roadster Enlarge Photo

The extra reach is necessary as Rimac is looking to build and sell a lot more of the new car than it did for the Concept_One, of which just 10 were built: eight regular cars and two track-focused S ones.

Speaking with Autocar, Rimac Chief Operating Officer Monika Mikac said the new car will have a production run of 100 units, with the company planning to build at least 20 in the first year. She also said there will be an open-top body style for the first time.

Stay tuned.