The Rimac C_Two was unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show as the successor to the Concept One electric supercar. Since then, Rimac has been making steady progress getting the C_Two into production. It's also made some major changes to the car's design along the way.

"Everything" about the C_Two has changed for production, CEO Mate Rimac said in a video highlighting some of those changes.

Among the major changes are a redesigned front end to meet pedestrian-impact standards, and more aerodynamic bodywork at the rear, Rimac said. The company has only shown camouflaged prototypes with non-production headlights and taillights, so the final look won't be fully revealed until the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

The interior will see some changes as well, Rimac said, although these will likely be smaller tweaks to meet regulations and to make some of the features first seen on the C_Two concept functional.

Rimac C_Two California

The C_Two will feature a driving coach to improve racing lines on a track, and an advanced driver-assist system Rimac has said will achieve Level 4 autonomy. That's a bold claim, as Level 4 signifies a vehicle that can operate without human involvement under certain conditions. No car on the market today offers Level 4 autonomy. Because the system may still ask the driver to take over, Rimac will use an interior camera to monitor driver alertness. It's similar in concept to the setup for Cadillac's Super Cruise.

Besides finalizing the interior, Rimac has also checked off crash testing on the list of things needed to get the C_Two ready for production. Rimac doesn't have the resources of larger automakers, so it ended up crash testing the same C_Two monocoque six times.

Assuming specs remain unchanged from the concept version, the C_Two will have 1,914 horsepower and 1,696 pound-feet of torque. That will get this electric car from 0 to 60 mph in 1.85 seconds, through the quarter-mile in 9.1 seconds, and up to a top speed of 258 mph, according to Rimac.

The price for that performance is a cool $2 million, but that didn't stop Rimac from filling most C_Two build slots almost immediately after the concept version was unveiled in 2018. The final production version will be unveiled in Geneva March 3.