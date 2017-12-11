2019 Volkswagen Jetta prototype first drive: stress relief





Matthias Erb, the engineer tasked with turning VW’s North American operations from car importer to full-on development office, isn't able to relax for long. Last year, VW finally got competitive in the American crossover market with its redesigned Tiguan and new Atlas. This year, it’s a bigger challenge: reinvigorating a dated compact four-door in a stale segment.

Next month at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Erb will take the wraps off of a long-overdue replacement: the 2019 VW Jetta. Its nameplate dates back to 1980, when VW realized that American buyers weren’t as smitten with hatchbacks as Europeans. Then, they lopped off the Golf’s rear gate, welded on a trunk, and called it a Jetta.

It worked then, and Erb is confident that the recipe is just as relevant today.

The 2019 Jetta finally migrates to a version of the automaker’s MQB architecture that now underpins the bulk of VW's American-market lineup, as well as some of Audi's.

It’s everything you’d expect from VW—a stretched Golf with a trunk instead of a cargo hold. Sure, VW could have tried to spice up the Jetta with a fastback design like the Honda Civic or a curvy body like the Mazda 3. But VW always takes a subtle approach.

The Jetta’s styling, although obscured by black and white camouflage on the prototypes we saw, is not what will draw customers to showrooms. Instead, it relies on a 3-box look with clean, sharp, conservative lines. LED headlights and taillights are part of the package, presumably to appease the IIHS’s latest Top Safety Pick+ award. VW covered up the interiors on the two prototypes we drove, but what little we could see appears to stick to the brand’s linear convention. Soft-touch trim covers the door uppers for the front seat, but not for the rear, and we saw not a single stitched surface.

MQB goes mainstream

VW’s highly scalable MQB platform can be stretched in every direction, except for the distance between the front axle and the pedals. Erb calls the MQB VW’s “toolkit” that can be topped with whatever body fits each region. Here in the U.S., you’ll find it under the mid-size Atlas three-row crossover, but it’s also the basis of the brand’s Polo subcompact sold abroad. The new Jetta grows about two inches overall compared to the outgoing model, and its wheelbase is 1.3-inches longer. It’s less than an inch wider, but a lower dashboard and reshaped seats make it feel wider. The rear seat remains spacious, with enough room for a pair of 6-footers to sit one in front of the other, even with a moonroof. Oddly, the Jetta lacks rear-seat climate control vents.

Like its MQB siblings, the Jettas we drove at the automaker’s hot weather proving grounds near Phoenix were unflustered at high speeds and able to scoot through corners with a sense of stoicism. A 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 will sit under the hood, mated to either an 8-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual. We drove only the automatic, and so will most consumers when the 2019 Jetta goes on sale early next year.

Don’t expect the manual to turn the Jetta into a sport sedan, at least in standard guise. The Jetta prototypes—one a relatively low-spec model and another a loaded one with a quartet of selectable drive modes that adjust throttle response, shift points, and steering heft—were composed even when pushed hard on their modest 17-inch Bridgestone Ecopia tires. A brisk desert wind only made its presence notable around the prototype’s mirrors, even at the Jetta’s 125 mph terminal velocity. Straight-line stability was excellent and the three-spoke steering wheel responded smoothly to the driver’s gentle inputs.