The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ debut will take place on Aug. 9 in New York City. The automaker confirmed the electric Escalade's debut while releasing a teaser image and video depicting the front end's lighting signature.

2024 Ford Mustang GT4 race car teaser

Ford teased the Mustang GT4 and revealed the race car will debut on June 28. The debut will take place at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps Circuit. Based on the seventh-generation Mustang, the GT4 is designed for privateer racing.

2024 Nissan Z Nismo teaser

Confirmation of the upcoming Nissan Z Nismo came with a teaser video announcing the sports car will debut this summer. Featuring a tame (by Nismo standards) body kit, slick-looking Recaro bucket seats, and presumably more power, the hotter Z seems enticing.

2023 Ford Super Duty Tremor

We drove the refreshed 2023 Ford Super Duty Tremor. The off-road variant of the heavy-duty pickup truck learns some new software tricks from the Bronco and Raptor lineups while gaining helpful tech for towing and the ability to fit 37-inch tires without modifications.

2025 BMW M4 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The refreshed 2024 BMW 4-Series lineup, including the coupe, soft-top convertible, and high-performance M4, were caught by our spy photographers undergoing track testing on the Nürburgring. Sporting refreshed lightning elements and the automaker's latest in-cabin tech, the updates will be mild.

Bill Peffer, CEO of Maserati Americas, poses beside the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo

We sat down with Maserati America's CEO Bill Peffer and learned the transition to the automaker's electric future comes down to one thing: money. The executive candidly admitted the historic brand wouldn't be able to make the change if it wasn't part of the larger Stellantis automotive group.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon (European spec)

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon debuted, but it won't be coming to the U.S. market. Mercedes-Benz USA spokespeople confirmed to Motor Authority the long roof variant of the E-Class will, once again, not be offered here, but they wouldn't comment about the future of the lifted All Terrain variant, which is currently sold here.