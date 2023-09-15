A new generation of the Mini Countryman arrives in showrooms next year, and Mini provided an early look at the compact crossover's John Cooper Works variant. Mini didn't provide any specs for the new performance flagship, but an output matching or possibly exceeding the 301 hp of the outgoing model is a given.

BMW is preparing a mid-cycle update for its 4-Series range, likely for the 2025 model year. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the updated coupe, which was wearing minimal camouflage gear.

We also spied a prototype for Audi's upcoming A6 E-Tron electric midsizer. The prototype was for the wagon, which Audi previewed last year with the A6 Avant E-Tron concept. Both the wagon and a planned sedan (or possibly hatchback) should arrive next year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

