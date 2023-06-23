We drove the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R and found on paper it lines up with the Ram TRX, but in reality the trucks are different. Whereas the Ram TRX is always wired, the Raptor R features a split-personality and is more dynamic with its ability to quiet the exhaust and remap the throttle back to be more relaxed. The Raptor R also gives up none of the F-150's tricks when it comes time to get work done.

The Nissan Z Nismo finally showed its face with a teaser video confirming the sports car's debut this summer. Sporting a mild (for a Nismo model) body kit, a likely smidge more power from its turbocharged engine, and thin race-car looking Recaro sport seats, the Nismo looks like a proper upgrade for the Z.

The 2024 Range Rover Evoque debuted with mild exterior styling changes and upgraded cabin tech. Revised grille and headlights highlight the exterior changes, but inside things are a bit more dramatic with a new center console providing more usable space. JLR (formerly known as Jaguar Land Rover) upgraded the Evoque's infotainment system to an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen with the automaker's latest software.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

