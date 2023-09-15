The 2024 Ford F-150 debuted, we drove the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class, and the 2024 Jeep Gladiator rolled into the 2023 Detroit auto show. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2024 Ford F-150 debuted a mild refresh for the best-selling full-size pickup truck. Highlights included updated lighting and grilles, more standard technology, and a new swing-out tailgate design.

The 2025 Cadillac CT5 has adopted a new look and some fresh tech. The revised front end has stacked lighting elements, while the interior features a 33-inch display with 9K resolution.

We got our first stint behind the wheel of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class. Mercedes listened to customer feedback in combining the C- and E-Class coupes. The result is a luxury grand tourer with the size of an E-Class and the sportiness and design flair of a C-Class.

The 2025 Audi A6 Avant E-Tron began testing on public roads. Wrapped in camouflage, the prototype looked production ready and nearly identical to the concept of the same name from 2021. A debut of the sedan version is expected early next year, but the wagon will take about a year to follow.

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator broke coverd at the 2023 Detroit auto show. The refreshed pickup truck features the same enhancements as the 2024 Jeep Wrangler, including an updated front end, a larger touchscreen, and more safety tech.