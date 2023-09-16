Italy's Ares updated the design of its C8 Corvette-based S1 supercar that was first shown in 2020. The latest design adds gullwing doors for the coupe, plus more polished designs for the headlights and interior.

Bugatti Bolide rolling chassis

Bugatti provided a look at the development of its Bolide, specifically the carbon-fiber monocoque structure that underpins the track-only hypercar. The monocoque is made from carbon fiber and meets the same safety regulations required by the FIA for top-level sports prototypes including the latest LMH and LMDh race cars.

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R

Ford used this week's 2023 Detroit auto show to present its updated F-150. Arriving for the 2024 model year, the updated truck boasts new styling, a handy tailgate door, and a promise of more power for the hardcore Raptor R.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD drag reduction system

Ford also revealed more details on its Mustang GTD track monster that goes into production next year. The Blue Oval wants the car to clock a Nürburgring lap time of less than seven minutes, and will employ some advanced aerodynamics in combination with a lot of horsepower.

2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Porsche was out testing what appears to be a new performance flagship for its Taycan range. Rumored to pack more than 1,000 hp, the electric super sedan will target the Tesla Model S Plaid and may even upset the Rimac Nevera hypercar by setting the lap record for EVs at the 'Ring.

2025 Audi Q3 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Audi was spotted testing its next-generation Q3. The new compact crossover is expected to arrive late next year or in early 2025, and will ride on an updated version of the platform found under the current model.

2025 Audi A6 Avant E-Tron spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Audi was also spotted testing the upcoming A6 E-Tron, in wagon guise. Both the wagon and a planned sedan (or possibly hatchback) should arrive next year.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Coupe and CLE-Class Cabriolet

And finally, Mercedes-Benz introduced a new nameplate for the 2024 model year in the form of the CLE-Class, and we tested it this week. The CLE-Class is a coupe that replaces both the C-Class and E-Class coupes, and a convertible is also coming.