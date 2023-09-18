Almost a decade after its last model launch, Slovenia's Tushek has returned with the announcement of the Aeon hypercar. To be offered in both V-8 hybrid or fully electric guises, the Aeon promises to combine four-figure power with low curb weights.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz managed to break Red Bull Racing's dominance of the 2023 Formula 1 season. The Spanish driver took home victory on Sunday at the Singapore Grand Prix, which also ended Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen's record winning streak at 10 races.

The 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is one of the most beloved muscle cars. However, the COPO versions are what really stand out in the eyes of collectors. Now a 1969 COPO Camaro equipped with the L72 V-8 and RS styling package is coming up for sale. It's thought to be just one of 58 examples of its kind.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

