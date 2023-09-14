Ford has revealed more details on its Mustang GTD track monster that goes into production next year. The Blue Oval wants to clock a Nürburgring lap time of less than seven minutes with the car, and to do so will employ some advanced aerodynamics in combination with a lot of horsepower.

A redesigned Porsche Panamera is coming soon, and Porsche has released the first details. The new hatch (and wagon) will debut in November with an updated version of the current generation's platform, more plug-in hybrid options, and a more capable chassis.

Nissan has some new features for its Frontier mid-size pickup truck, including a retro design package that pays tribute to the D21 Hardbody pickup of the 1980s. The new features will be introduced on the 2024 Frontier which starts sales this fall.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

