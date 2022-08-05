After a development period that seemed like forever, Rimac's Nevera electric hypercar is finally being delivered. The company plans to build 150 units, and the first of the customer cars has been delivered to none other than 2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg.

Bizzarrini is building its first cars in decades at a new plant located in the U.K. The first model is a continuation example of the 1960s-era 5300 GT, but coming up next is a modern supercar.

Maybach electric vehicles are coming soon. The first will be an extra-plush version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, a prototype for which has just been spotted.

