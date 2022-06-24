Ford trademarked the Mustang Dark Horse named with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. But what is it? While it could be a version of the upcoming seventh-generation Mustang, it's more than likely the name for Ford's new Mustang Black Accent Package. Time will tell.

GM teased the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 and announced the truck's debut is set for July 28. A new front and rear end design can be seen clearly, along with what are likely some optional accessories. Expect turbo-4 and V-6 engines, and possibly a diesel.

Bentley announced it will build 12 Speed Six continuation cars based on the car from 1929. When the first continuation car is built later this year, it will be the first Speed Six built in 92 years. Each of the cars is already reserved for $1.5 million.

