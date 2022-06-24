Pierre Gasly will stay with Alpha Tauri for the 2023 Formula One season, the team confirmed Friday in a press release.

"I'm happy to remain with my Scuderia Alpha Tauri team," Gasly said in a statement. "This year's new regulations have created new challenges for us and being able to plan our development with the team for the next 18 months is a good working basis for the future."

Gasly made his debut with the team, then known as Toro Rosso, at the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix, and has since taken a single win at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix, along with two other podiums.

Alpha Tauri is the junior team of Red Bull Racing, and Gasly's contract remains with the senior organization, Autosport noted. Gasly was promoted to Red Bull for 12 races during the 2019 season, but was replaced by Alex Albon after his performance proved unsatisfactory to team management.

It's unlikely that Gasly will get another shot at Red Bull anytime soon. Reigning champion Max Verstappen earlier this year signed the longest contract in F1 history, keeping him in a Red Bull seat until 2028. Red Bull also recently announced that Sergio Perez will stay with the team until 2024.

Alpha Tauri currently sits seventh in the F1 constructors' championship, ahead of only Aston Martin, Haas, and Williams, with Gasly 11th in the driver standings. His teammate Yuki Tsunoda is further down the rankings in 15th. Alpha Tauri hasn't confirmed a 2023 contract for Tsunoda, who joined the team as an F1 rookie for the 2021 season.