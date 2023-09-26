Even though Cadillac has just revealed the fully electric Escalade IQ, the current gas-powered Escalade isn't going away. Camouflaged prototypes suggest it will be given an update to match the styling and technology of its electric counterpart.

Mercedes-Benz has new GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance compact crossovers arriving at dealerships next year, and buyers will be able to choose between a standard body style or a coupe-like design. An electrified 4-cylinder features in both the GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance, with peak power coming in at 416 and 671 hp, respectively.

Ford is rolling out an updated version of its automated driver-assist feature known as BlueCruise (previously known as ActiveGlide for Lincolns). Despite only software tweaks being implemented, the latest version is vastly superior to the previous one, as we discovered during a recent test.

