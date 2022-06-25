After spending a week with the 2022 Hyundai Kona N, we deemed it more than just a hot hatch. We called it a wild child. The performance version of an economy SUV has a frisky character that can go too far to high-strung. It may not be for everyone, but it's a lot of fun.

Volkswagen ID.Aero concept

Volkswagen teased an electric sedan concept that will be revealed on June 27. Dubbed the ID.Aero, the EV will ride on the automaker's MEB platform and previews a future model set to be sold in China, Europe, and North America by the end of 2023.

Cadillac Celestiq teaser

Cadillac teased the Celestiq's interior as the automaker continues to drum up excitement for the show car's debut in July. Set to be GM's flagship sedan, the Celestiq will be hand-built in Detroit at GM's Global Tech Center.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Our trusty spy photography spotted the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS testing on the Nürburgring devoid of all camouflage gear seen previously. The track star of the 911 lineup is nearing the final stage of testing.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 teaser

Chevy teased the 2023 Colorado ZR2 and announced a July 28 reveal date for the next-generation pickup. The truck is expected to ride on an updated version of the current model's platform, but dimensions appear to have grown a bit, and the design sees the headlights slim down, the grille grow larger, and new taillights inspired by the Silverado 1500.

Prodrive P25

The Subaru Impreza 22B STI will return, sort of. British motorsports and engineering company Prodrive revealed the P25. A modern interpretation of the 22B STI from the late 1990s, the P25 is a throwback with modern underpinnings. It's sure to become an instant classic and collector's item.

Polestar 5 prototype at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Polestar 5 ran up the hill at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in prototype form while making its public debut. Polestar also revealed some powertrain information. The car is intended as a Porsche hunter and will feature 800-volt charging and a dual-motor electric powertrain targeted to make 884 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque.