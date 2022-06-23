Volkswagen on Wednesday teased an electric sedan concept called the ID.Aero. Scheduled to make its public debut June 27, it previews a future production model that will be sold in the China, Europe, and North America.

In a press release accompanying the teaser image, VW said the ID.Aero will carry forward styling cues from previous ID-family models like the ID.4 and ID.Buzz. The concept will also share VW's MEB platform with those models but, at 16.4 feet long, it will likely have the largest footprint of any MEB-based model to date. It's only a bit shorter than a VW Atlas, in fact.

A production version of the ID.Aero is expected to go on sale in China in the second half of 2023, followed by North America and Europe. VW didn't discuss precise timing, but said a European and North American-spec version will be revealed in 2023, and start production in Emden, Germany, sometime after that.

VW has teased a larger MEB-based EV before. The ID Vizzion was a large sedan concept that debuted at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, and was followed by the ID Space Vizzion wagon concept at the following year's Los Angeles auto show.

The ID.Aero is the third VW-brand EV confirmed for the U.S. VW kicked things off with the ID.4 crossover, which the automaker also plans to build at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory. It plans to ramp up production later this year.

The ID.Buzz electric Microbus tribute is also coming to the U.S., but not until 2024. Given that VW doesn't plan to show the U.S.-spec ID.Aero until sometime next year, it's possible the sedan won't arrive until after the ID.Buzz, leaving the ID.4 as the only all-electric model in VW showrooms for quite awhile.