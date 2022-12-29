Chinese EV brand Nio rolled out some new technologies, including a third-generation battery swap station where the swap process is fully automated, including the vehicle being guided from the highway off-ramp, through the swap station, and then back to the highway on-ramp.

Gemballa may have built its reputation on wild upgrades for a range of Porsche vehicles, but the company is now working on its own supercar. The supercar is promised for launch in 2024 with over 800 hp.

Ram is close to revealing a concept of its planned electric 1500 due in 2024. However, Ram is also working on a range-extended electric truck and a new trademark filing may hint at its name.

