Cadillac is finally getting around to developing a true flagship sedan, a modern Standard of the World, so to speak.

Yes, the new flagship, which will go by the name Celestiq, won't simply be a replacement for the former CT6 flagship sedan. It will be a technological showpiece designed to go up against cars like the Rolls-Royce Phantom and former Bentley Mulsanne.

Don't look for old-world luxury, though. The Celestiq has been described as a big and bold fastback built on General Motors' Ultium electric vehicle platform, and it's confirmed to feature high-tech gadgets like a four-panel glass roof that will enable the driver and passengers to individually set the level of transparency, as well as a dash-wide digital display with active elements that can darken part of the screen to help prevent driver distraction.

Cadillac hasn't said when the Celestiq will be available but a near-production concept will be unveiled in late July, the automaker said last week. Teaser shots hint at some of the design details pegged for the car.

Cadillac Celestiq teaser Cadillac Celestiq teaser Cadillac Celestiq teaser

Impressive details will be another calling card for the Celestiq which will be more like a coach-built car than a regular production model. Cadillac will invest $81 million in GM's sprawling Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, to support production of the Celestiq. The site is where GM designs and develops its vehicles, and was recently expanded with a battery R&D center.

The bulk of the Celestiq's investment in the site will be used to add equipment for low-volume production, such as 3D printers. Cadillac said the Celestiq will have more 3D-printed parts (structural and aesthetic) than any GM product to date. Cadillac has said that the Celistiq will be churned out at a rate of just 1.2 cars per day. The automaker has also said it will be priced accordingly, with rumors pointing to a base price of close to $200,000.

As for the mechanicals, all we know is that it will be fully electric, and feature both all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering. We also know that the Ultium platform supports a range of more than 400 miles and power outputs of up to 1,000 hp.

“As Cadillac’s future flagship sedan, Celestiq signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand,” Mark Reuss, GM's president, said in a statement. “Each one will be hand-built by an amazing team of craftspeople on our historic technical center campus.”