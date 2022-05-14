We spotted the 2023 Dodge Hornet undergoing testing in what appeared to be production-ready form. The small crossover SUV will be a reskinned plug-in hybrid Alfa Romeo Tonale when it's revealed this summer.

Teaser for modern Scout electric SUV and pickup

VW announced it will revive the Scout name as an EV sub-brand with an off-road pickup truck and an SUV. The electric off-roaders will be designed for and built in the U.S., and they are scheduled to hit dealers in the second half of the decade.

Valtteri Bottas stays hydrated during practice laps at the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.

Editorial Director Marty Padgett learned to love F1 while attending the 2022 Miami Grand Prix with his niece, an F1 expert. Padgett's favorite driver, Valtteri Bottas, finished seventh, far behind his niece's favorite, the winner Max Verstappen.

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V got closer to a real thing as the automaker released key information this week. The three-row SUV will feature a 682-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that will push the Escalade from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Cadillac didn't release the Escalade-V's top speed, but said it will cost $149,990 when it arrives later this year.

2022 Ford Mustang Hertz Shelby GT500-H

The Hertz rent-a-racer program returned with a 900-plus-hp Ford Mustang Shelby GT500-H. When rentals begin later this year for $399 per day, renters will get performance cars with Shelby-specific aluminum monobloc wheels, tinted windows, and a dry carbon-fiber hood.

2024 Porsche Panamera spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We spied the 2024 Porsche Panamera testing on the Nürburgring with an internal-combustion engine under its hood. The redesigned Panamera is expected to arrive for the 2024 model year and stick to the current MSB platform.

2022 GMC SIerra 1500 AT4X

We drove the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X and concluded it's comfortable on the street and capable off-road. However, it's expensive and more off-road capability can be had for less money from the competition, including its sibling, the Chevy 1500 Silverado ZR2.