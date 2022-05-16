We drove the 2023 Nissan Z and found it to be faster, softer, and better looking than before. With more power, more technology, and a stiffer structure, Nissan didn't reinvent the Z, but it moved the icon forward into the current decade.

We spotted the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV undergoing testing in prototype form. Lacking production headlights, the Blazer EV looks funny to say the least. The shape has curves with a rising beltline, and appears to have a long, low roofline. We await the final look.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class will debut on June 1. The German automaker confirmed the next-generation GLC-Class lineup will be electrified with a plug-in hybrid model along for the ride. The cabin will be stuffed with screens, and the exterior design will be evolutionary.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

