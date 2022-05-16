The redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class will debut on June 1, the automaker announced Monday.

Mercedes-Benz confirmed that the 2023 GLC-Class will be electrified with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Expect base models to feature a turbo-4 with 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque paired with mild-hybrid technology adding 23 hp and 147 lb-ft. A turbo-4 will power GLC 43 and GLC 63 AMG models for the first time, but the GLC 63 will be a plug-in hybrid.

Spotted multiple times undergoing testing, the next-generation GLC-Class appears to grow slightly to give the GLB-Class some breathing room in the small crossover segment. The GLC-Class squares off with the BMW X3.

Riding on the Mercedes' MHA (Modular High Architecture) platform, the GLC will share its main underpinnings with the current model. But this generation should be lighter thanks to weight savings through the increased use of aluminum over steel.

The next-generation GLC exterior design will take an evolutionary approach with a front-end that looks related to the C-Class sedan. The rear end has horizontal taillights. Side mirrors move from the A-pillars to the door panels for better aerodynamics. Proportionately the GLC appears to be lower and longer than the outgoing model due to a lowered roofline and pronounced rear haunches.

A digital cockpit has been confirmed, and will likely consist of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster mated with an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system all under one pane of glass. The latest generation of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system will be onboard. A long list of standard and available technology will include matrix LED headlights with projection functions, navigation with augmented reality, a head-up display, and an off-road menu with a drive mode that offers transparent hood technology.