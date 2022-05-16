Along came a spyder from Italy and its name was Cielo.

On Monday, Maserati announced the MC20 Cielo as the name of its supercar convertible before its debut on May 25.

Maserati said the Cielo name translates to sky, highlighting the open-air nature of the drop-top MC20 supercar.

While the roof on prototypes have been heavily camouflaged, the MC20 Cielo is expected to feature a retractable hard top, though removable panels could also be in the cards.

Aside from the ability to drop the top, the MC20 Cielo should be nearly identical to that of the coupe.

Teaser for Maserati MC20 convertible debuting in 2022

A mid-engine design with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 rated at 621 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque will power the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The MC20 Cielo should be capable of topping 200 mph and sprint from 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds.

A pair of 10.2-inch screens for infotainment and a digital cluster will inform passengers of what's going on. The ignition button will be mounted on the steering wheel and carbon fiber trim should be found throughout the cabin.

The MC20 costs $212,000, and the MC20 Cielo will undoubtedly carry a premium.

The open-top model of the MC20 won't be the last. Maserati confirmed an electric MC20 is coming in the future, but an electric GranTurismo will be the automaker's first electric car.