BMW's 3-Series has undergone its mid-cycle update. The exterior design hasn't changed much but inside there's a new digital dash with an infotainment screen that measures 14.9 inches. Production for the U.S. will also be handled exclusively at a BMW Group plant in Mexico.

A stretched Land Rover Defender is coming soon and will likely offer V-8 power. To be called the Defender 130, the stretched Defender will offer seating for up to eight and will be sold in the U.S. from the 2023 model year.

Bugatti has gained access to a dynamometer designed for high-performance cars with all-wheel-drive systems. Its first model tested was the Chiron Super Sport which was shown to be more powerful than advertised.

