The Land Rover Defender is set to spawn a third body style shortly in the form of the stretched Defender 130.

Shown for the first time in a teaser shot released on Wednesday, the new Defender 130 will make its world debut on May 31 and is confirmed to reach the U.S. as a 2023 model.

The Defender 130 will boast seating for up to eight, spread over three rows, with two seats in the first row and three seats in each of the second and third rows.

We know from spy shots of prototypes that the Defender 130 will match the 119-inch wheelbase of the Defender 110. The extra length will come from a stretched rear that is expected to bring the overall length of the vehicle to just over 200 inches. The Defender 110 also has three rows, but the third row in this body style sports only two tiny seats that are suitable for small children only.

2023 Land Rover Defender 130 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2023 Land Rover Defender 130 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2023 Land Rover Defender 130 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

In case you were wondering, the numerical elements of the various Defender names date back to the original Defender, when they roughly correlated with wheelbase lengths.

It isn't clear what powertrains will be offered in the Defender 130, though we know Land Rover is out testing a prototype fitted with a V-8. It's possible the Defender 130 will skip the Defender's entry-level 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and instead offer the mid-range 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 and mild-hybrid powertrain and range-topping V-8 only. In other markets the Defender also has a plug-in hybrid option that combines the 2.0-liter engine with an electric motor, and we could also see this powertrain offered in the Defender 130.

The expansion of the Defender family won't be finished with the arrival of the Defender 130. Land Rover is also out testing a hardcore version of the Defender 110 that may challenge the Ford Bronco Raptor and Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. North American buyers for 2023 will also be treated with the Defender 30th Anniversary Edition, a limited-edition model marking 30 years since the Defender nameplate's official launch in this region.

Stay tuned.