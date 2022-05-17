The 2023 BMW X6 was spotted undergoing track testing at the Nürburgring. The refreshed crossover SUV was covered in camouflage, but it's apparent the kidney grilles and headlights will both be tweaked along with revised rear bumper. Expect upgraded technology to find its way into the cabin.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and found it zags where other zig. At a time where every competitor seems intently focused on being a sport sedan, the C-Class aims to up the luxury game with a small footprint.

Lamborghini's going racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024. The Italian automaker announced it will join the LMDh class with a new hybrid hypercar race car set to compete in both the WEC and IMSA series.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Subaru Legacy sedan updated with fresh face, improved tech.

Brabus 900 XLP brings back G-Class pickup truck with 888 hp.

Stella Vita electric RV aims to get the most miles from solar.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq costs $62,990, has 312 miles of range.

2023 Nissan Z review: the retro stops at the body, we find out, as we take it for a test drive.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance puts Mission R into real-world track testing.

VW's Scout EV brand a surprise to dealers: Will it try to bypass them for Tesla-like sales model?