BMW's X6 is about to receive a round of updates, as evidenced by the sighting of a prototype. We expect some styling tweaks for the exterior, but the focus of the updates is expected to be in the cabin. Similar updates are planned for the related X5.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class has just been redesigned, but we're yet to see the versions from AMG. That's because they're still being developed, with our latest spy shots showing a prototype for the new C43. Although the new C43 is expected to downsize to a 4-cylinder, some form of electrification should mean more power than the outgoing model's 6-cylinder.

Morgan has launched a new three-wheeled sports car. It's called the Super 3, and it introduces several firsts for the historic British brand. The Super 3 starts delivery this summer, though there's no word yet whether we'll see it in the U.S.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 BMW X6 spy shots: Minor update pegged for coupe-like SUV

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 spy shots and video

Morgan 3 Wheeler reborn as Super 3

Volvo, Genesis sweep 2022 Top Safety Pick+ awards

Faraday Future builds first production-intent FF91

2022 Volkswagen ID.4 range boosted, now up to 280 miles

David Brown brings the Singer of Minis to US

Honda CR-V, Accord investigated for sudden braking complaints

Magna developed a drop-in electric powertrain for heavy-duty pickup trucks

Could wind-and-solar towers charge EVs, stabilize the grid?