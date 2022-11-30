Ford's Bronco Raptor is now on sale, and we've taken another drive in the beast. The high-performance off-roader combines a 418-hp twin-turbo V-6 with the suspension of the bigger F-150 Raptor, enabling it to handle speeds of over 100 mph on essentially any terrain.

Audi's next electric vehicle will be a crossover twinned with an electric Porsche Macan. The Audi will go by the name Q6 E-Tron, and fresh prototypes for both the regular model and coupe-like Q6 Sportback E-Tron have been spotted.

Lamborghini's Huracán Sterrato has made its world debut at the 2022 Art Basel in Miami. Featuring a raised suspension and a build run of just 1,499 units, the car is significant as it's been confirmed as the last Lamborghini powered purely by an internal combustion engine.

