Dutch EV startup Lightyear has marked the start of production of its first vehicle, a streamlined hatchback covered in solar panels. The solar panels are able to charge up the battery on sunny days, with Lightyear estimating that some owners may not have to charge their electric cars for months.

A prototype for a redesigned Mercedes-Benz E-Class due around 2023 has been spotted. The new mid-size sedan looks to be taking on a sleeker design for its next generation, adding to rumors the sleek CLS-Class and GT 4-Door Coupe may be phased out at the end of their current life cycles.

China's Baidu plans to rapidly expand its Apollo Go robotaxi service. The service already operates in 10 cities and has delivered 1.4 million rides, and Baidu wants it to be the biggest of its kind as soon as next year.

