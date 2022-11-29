De Tomaso has revealed a follow up to its stunning P72 supercar in the form of the equally stunning P900 hypercar. The newcomer packs a V-12 good for 888 hp, and just 18 examples are destined for production, priced at $3 million apiece.

Lewis Hamilton recently visited Japan where he was able to sample one of the country's finest cars, an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R. A video posted to Hamilton's Instagram page shows the seven-time world champion hooning the car and causing smoke to seep out of the gearbox.

The first customer-bound VinFasts are on their way to the U.S. The Vietnamese EV brand starts deliveries of the mid-size VF 8 in December and will follow with the full-size VF 9 in early 2023. VinFast has confirmed three additional vehicles for the U.S. and will also build vehicles here.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

