BMW has revealed a modern take on its legendary 3.0 CSL. The new version is based on the 4-Series platform and combines BMW's most powerful production inline-6 with rear-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual transmission.

Ferrari is the latest automaker to reveal a Vision Gran Turismo concept. Ferrari's design is a wild single-seater with a V-6 engine and trio of electric motors. The combined output is close to 1,400 hp, which according to Ferrari is enough to see the car lap the Fiorano race track almost as fast as a Formula 1 car.

Mercedes-Benz sells a passenger version of its full-size Sprinter van with all-wheel drive. We just tested one and found it to be extremely capable both on the road and off of it.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Legendary BMW 3.0 CSL is reborn

Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo concept is a V-6 single-seater

Review: 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD finds better footing

2023 Jeep Compass arrives with new turbo-4, standard AWD

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Cabriolet spy shots and video

Electric truck survey: Millennials can't wait for Toyota Tacoma EV

Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta made available to owners

Ford expands recall of Escape and Bronco Sport for fire risk

Bertone name revived for supercar project

LG Chem plans $3B EV battery material plant in Tennessee