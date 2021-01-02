A new generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee is due for the 2022 model year, and this time there will be a three-row variant. A revealing prototype for the new mid-size SUV was spotted this week.

Porsche Carrera GT-R by GPR Racing

An unofficial Porsche Carrera GT race car that was never homologated and thus never raced made headlines this week. The car is known as the Carrera GT-R, and it's currently listed for sale by Germany's Mechatronik.

1997 Dodge Shelby Viper GTS/CS prototype - Photo credit: Mecum Auctions

There was a time when Carroll Shelby modified the Dodge Viper, and a one-off prototype built by him can now be yours.

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition

This week we learned that the 2021 model year will be the last for the Toyota Land Cruiser in the United States. The Land Cruiser is about to be redesigned, and even though the new generation won't be sold locally, it will spawn a Lexus twin which we should see here as a redesigned LX.

2021 Toyota C+Pod

Another Toyota in the headlines this week was the C+Pod, the first of several battery-electric cars the Japanese auto giant plans to launch over the coming years. The C+Pod is a tiny thing that weighs less than 1,500 pounds and only has about 12 horsepower, meaning you can count it out for U.S. sale.

Walter Röhrl and all seven generations of the Porsche 911 Turbo

Porsche released a video of a drag race pitting each generation of the 911 Turbo, from the original 930 to the current 992, against one another. Doing the driving were Porsche racing drivers from the past and present.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Jeep announced pricing for its new 2021 Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. The electrified version of the iconic off-roader has the ability to travel silently up to 25 miles while still being capable of tackling the Rubicon Trail.

2021 Subaru BRZ GT300 race car

And finally, the redesigned 2022 Subaru BRZ spawned a racing variant for the GT300 class of Japan's Super GT touring car series. It will start racing in 2021, where it will go up against race cars based on the likes of the Acura NSX, Lexus RC F and Nissan GT-R.