The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L made its debut, a Porsche 550 concept was uncovered, and the Chevrolet Corvette was named Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2021. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L debuted with three-rows of seats, the latest safety technology, and a new platform. V-6 and V-8 engines will be offered at launch, with a plug-in powertrain set to arrive later. The Grand Cherokee L will square off with the Ford Explorer and other three-row crossover SUVs when it goes on sale this summer.

The Chevrolet Corvette was named Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2021. The shift to a mid-engine layout has morphed the all-American sports car into a world-beating machine that costs less than $60,000. Built in Kentucky, it's now the everyman's Ferrari with exotic styling and incredible performance.

Singer Vehicle Design unveiled the All Terrain Competition Study commissioned by a customer who wants to go racing. The car looks like a modern interpretation of Porsche's 1980s Dakar Rally 959s. With long-travel suspension, a custom carbon-fiber body, and all-terrain tires, the latest Singer is the stuff of dreams.

Former Volkswagen Group design chief Walter de Silva revealed a Porsche 550 concept that was created in 2008 but never shown. The car could have shared underpinnings with the Volkswagen Bluesport Roadster and Audi E-Tron Spyder concepts had it been given the green light for production.

The Ford Mustang was the best-selling sports car in 2020. With 61,090 Mustangs sold in the U.S., the Mustang outsold the Chevrolet Camaro two to one. Ford's iconic pony car also outsold the Dodge Challenger, which had healthy numbers with 52,995 sales.