We drove the 2020 Volkswagen Passat R-Line; a 1964 Pontiac Banshee prototype surfaced in a weird place; and Travis Pastrana said he's going stir crazy. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We spent some time in the 2020 Volkswagen Passat R-Line and found it fell short of being sporty. The 19-inch aluminum wheels are the sportiest thing on the handsome yet understated family sedan. The hard interior plastics impart the Passat's feel of a rental car from 2015, but it has a large rear seat perfect for Uber or Lyft duty.

The Lexus GS is dead. The luxury automaker confirmed on Friday that the GS sedan would not return for the 2021 model year. The GS will end its run with a Black Line Special Edition limited to 200 units.

A 1964 Pontiac Banshee concept car that spent decades stashed away has surfaced for sale at a Kia dealership for $750,000. Designed by then-Pontiac boss John Z. DeLorean, the Banshee never made it to production as GM feared it would compete with the Corvette.

We ran through the best Lego kits to buy, build, and play with to kill time during the coronavirus pandemic. With prices ranging from $14.99 to $349.99, there's something for everyone from sports cars and supercars to muscle cars and SUVs.

Travis Pastrana is staying home, just like the rest of us, and he's going stir crazy. Pastrana's not like the rest of us. He usually does things others wouldn't dare. The daredevil is sim racing to keep busy and stop himself from going nuts.