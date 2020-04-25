We slid behind the wheel of the 2020 BMW M340i and found it retains its place as the benchmark sport sedan. The engine belongs in the hall of fame, it has all the right moves, and its stability control program balances fun with safety.

2020 Lexus GS Black Line special edition

The Lexus GS will die after the 2020 model year. To send it out with a bang, Lexus announced a Black Line Special Edition, which is limited to 200 units. Cars will arrive in dealers this summer.

Final 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster

The final 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster sold for $500,000 in a charity auction organized by RM Sotheby's for coronavirus relief. Porsche's North American arm then matched the hammer price, raising the total to $1 million for the United Way's Covid-19 fund.

Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype

The newest Ford Mustang drag car isn't powered by gasoline. The Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 drag racer is an all-electric one-off prototype, and it's the first fully electric drag machine from the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker.

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV was revealed as the luxury automaker opened order books for short- and long-wheelbase versions of the new luxury hauler. Both the Escalade and Escalade ESVs are slated to arrive in dealers this fall.

New Audi A3

The 2021 Audi A3 debuted with a more polished look, a tech-filled cabin, and new safety and driver-assistance features. Powertrains for the U.S. have yet to be revealed, but expect a turbocharged engine to sit under the hood.

Lego Land Rover Defender

Bored? We listed the best Lego car kits to help kill time and energy while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. With kits priced from $14.99 to $349, there's something for everyone's budget. Warning: the Bugatti Chiron kit is expensive.

2022 Hyundai Kona N spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The hot 2022 Hyundai Kona N was spotted undergoing testing on public roads. Wearing less camouflage, we were better able see the hot hatch's rear wing and the shape of its rear bumper.