The Lexus GS will disappear after the 2020 model year, the automaker confirmed Friday. Lexus will usher out the luxury sedan with a Black Line Special Edition, with production limited to 200 units.

"We are constantly evaluating model mixes throughout our lineup," a Lexus spokesperson told Motor Authority. "In the declining sedan segment, GS family has represented a small amount of sales in the last few years."

In 2019, the GS represented just 4% of Lexus passenger car sales, at 3,378 units, and 0.8% of overall midsize luxury sedan sales, according to the automaker. The car's market share was down 48.8% from 2018.

The entire GS lineup will be axed, including the GS F performance model, which we loved. The GS F features a 5.0-liter V-8 shared with the RC F, making 467 horsepower and 389 pound-feet of torque.

Launched for the 1994 model year, the GS was Lexus' competitor to the BMW 5-Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Across four generations, Lexus couldn't quite get things right, however, and the GS was a perennial also-ran in sales.

The final Black Line Special Edition is based on the GS 350 F Sport model. It gets gloss black exterior trim and contrasting Ultra White or Caviar paint. The Black Line gets a two-tone interior with black and Rioja Red leather, as well as red stitching on the dashboard. Carbon-fiber and Alcantara interior trim are included as well.

Lexus also commissioned Zero Halliburton to design a two-piece set of matching luggage for the Black Line. Sporting Lexus logos, the set includes a 22-inch Continental Carry-On and 26-inch Medium Travel Case.

The Black Line uses the same 3.5-liter V-6 as the standard GS 350, with 311 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. Lexus will offer the Black Line with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Chassis upgrades carry over from the existing F Sport model.

The 2020 Lexus GS Black Line is scheduled to arrive in dealerships this summer. Lexus will not announce pricing until closer to the on-sale date. For reference, the regular 2020 GS 350 F Sport starts at $53,785 with rear-wheel drive, and $55,530 with all-wheel drive (both prices include a mandatory $1,025 destination charge).