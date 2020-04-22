Lotus is working on the $2.1 million Evija electric hypercar, but the British firm has largely neglected its less-expensive, higher-volume models. Things may be changing though, as Lotus is reportedly planning an entry-level model.

Expected to be unveiled in 2021, the unnamed model will be Lotus' last combustion-engine vehicle, CEO Phil Popham said in a Wednesday interview with Automotive News Europe.

The entry-level Lotus will have enough space for "daily use," and will be priced between $67,000 and $123,000, based on current exchange rates. The base price is a major decrease from the current Lotus Evora GT, which starts at $96,950 before a mandatory destination charge.

2020 Lotus Evora GT

Lotus is expanding its factory in Hethel, England, to handle production of the new model, which the company hopes will expand sales volumes from the current 1,600 cars per year to around 5,000 cars per year.

Popham said Lotus plans to continue focusing on sports cars, but didn't rule out an SUV or "sporting sedan" as possibilities further down the road.

"We do think the brand has the potential to move into other segments," he said.

Lotus Evija

Meanwhile, the Evija is expected to start production before the end of 2020. It will be a short production run, however, as just 130 cars are planned. The Evija boasts 1,973 horsepower and 1,254 pound-feet of torque, generated by four electric motors. Lotus has said the Evija will do 0-60 mph in well under 3.0 seconds, 0-186 mph in less than 9.0 seconds, and reach a top speed of over 200 mph.The Evija's design will influence the look of the new car.

Lotus is also expected to make an attempt for the Nürburging production-car lap record of 6:44.97, set by the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in 2018.